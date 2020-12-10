Bodycam video: COVID-19 analyst delayed cops serving warrant

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Bodycam video released by a Florida law enforcement agency shows that officers tried multiple times to contact a former Department of Health employee who the state says sent an unauthorized message about COVID-19 data. The lengthy video released by authorities on Thursday shows officers knocking on Rebekah Jones’ door multiple times and attempting to call her before serving a search warrant Monday morning. Jones helped create the state’s dashboard of coronavirus data and was fired in May after she raised questions about the data. Jones has not been charged over the alleged unauthorized message. She says she doesn’t understand why the officers needed to raid her house with guns drawn.