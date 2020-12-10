Congress stuck, McConnell resists state aid in COVID-19 deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — An emerging $900 billion COVID-19 aid package from a bipartisan group of lawmakers has all but collapsed. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday that Republican senators won’t support a key compromise. It includes a slimmed-down liability shield for companies from virus-related lawsuits in exchange for adding $160 billion for cash-strapped states and cities that Democrats want. The hardened stance from McConnell creates a new stalemate over the $900-billion-plus package. Now a legislative pile-up is threatening Friday’s deadline to pass an unrelated government funding bill by midnight or risk a shutdown starting Saturday. Talks are continuing.