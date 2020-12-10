Cooler, cloudy and breezy Thursday with a chance for snow Friday

After getting well into the 50s the past two days, we will come back to Earth a little bit today.



A front moves through during the morning and clouds will increase behind it with winds getting stronger as well.



Gusts could top 30 miles per hour out of the northwest with plenty of cloud cover by the middle of the day.



Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s; that is still warm for this time of year but quite a bit cooler than yesterday.



We will hold on to the clouds and breeze overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.



Friday will be similar to today but even a little cooler with highs topping out in the mid to upper 30s.



In addition, a system moving to our south will bring the chance for light snow especially in areas along and south of Highway 30.



How much snow may fall and what to expect for the weekend