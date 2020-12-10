Dec. 10: Iowa reports 99 more COVID-19 deaths, 863 hospitalizations

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 2,246 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday, this according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 248,782 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 251,028 by 10 a.m. Thursday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 177,800 have recovered, an increase of 4,361 since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 99 additional deaths connected to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 3,120.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (177,800) and the number of deaths (3,120) from the total number of confirmed cases (251,028) shows there are currently 70,108 active COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

Health department data shows 6,168 new tests were reported, and a total of 1,268,077 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

Iowa's 14-day positivity rate slightly declined to 15.6%, which is down from 15.8%. Every Iowa county in Siouxland has a positivity rate of over 15%, except for Palo Alto County with 12.2%, Pocahontas County with 13.1%, Calhoun with 11.8% and Monona County with 11.7%.

According to the health department's latest report, 863 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 894 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 189 are in the ICU with 114 on ventilators. State data shows 75% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 142 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 5,726 positive cases have been reported at Iowa long-term care facilities and 2,695 have recovered. So far, 1,129 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 103 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county total to 11,237. To date, 9,014 of the county's cases have recovered.

A total of 68 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 42 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, 30 new cases were reported for a total of 3,266 positive cases. Of those cases, 2,641 have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 17.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,354 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of 36 since yesterday. Of those cases, 851 have recovered.

Clay County has reported one additional virus-related death, bringing its death toll to ten.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County 11 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,543. Of those cases, 1,063 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported one new virus-related death, bringing its death toll to 12.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,028 cases on Wednesday, and that number rose to 3,060 by Thursday morning. Of those cases, 2,243 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths have been reported in Plymouth County, keeping its death toll to 39.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 36 additional cases bringing its total to 3,996. Of those cases, 3,147 have recovered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 39 deaths connected to COVID-19 in Sioux County.