Dec. 10: Nebraska reports 1,850 new cases, 35 additional deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts reported 1,850 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 145,774.

Thirty-five additional virus-related deaths were reported, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 1,329.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 779 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus, down from 781 residents on Wednesday. A total of 4,734 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 76,908 an increase of 2,311 from Wednesday.

So far, 789,469 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, and health experts say 643,319 tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported seven new positive cases in Cedar County on Thursday, bringing its total to 606. Of those cases, 312 have recovered.

The state health department says there have been three virus-related deaths in Cedar County.

Dakota County

Local health officials have confirmed 11 more COVID-19 cases in Dakota County. According to the Dakota County Health Department, this brings the county's total to 3,408.

Dakota County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 52.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported six more COVID-19 cases in Dixon County, with its total now at 477. Of those cases, 301 have recovered.

Four virus-related deaths have been reported in Dixon County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported four new cases for Thurston County, with its total now at 768. Officials say 533 of those cases have recovered.

To date, Thurston County has had seven virus-related deaths.

Wayne County

Nine new positive cases were reported in Wayne County by the NNPHD, bringing the county's total to 861. Of those cases, 598 have recovered.

Five virus-related deaths have been reported by local health officials since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department did not release updated numbers for Cuming, Madison, and Stanton counties on Thursday. Therefore, those counties have been omitted from today's update. They will be included again once the ELVPHD releases their next update.