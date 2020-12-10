Dec. 10: South Dakota reports 16,234 active COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths in Yankton County

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 704 more cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 88,727.

According to Thursday's report, 552 of the new cases are confirmed and 152 are probable.

State health officials say there are 16,234 active cases in the state, an increase of 81 since yesterday.

The state's health department has reported 30 new virus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,177.

State data reported 588 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 71,316.

Currently, 491 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is up from 501. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,025 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had two new cases, bringing its total to 1,414. Of those cases, 1,280 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths have been reported in Bon Homme County, keeping its death toll at 21.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 13 new cases, bringing its total to 1,481. State health officials say 1,210 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 11.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 5,886 to 5,925. Officials say 4,819 of those cases have recovered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Lincoln County has had 54 deaths connected to COVID-19.

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen 17 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,375. So far, 1,100 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths reported, keeping its death toll at 25.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported 25 new cases, bringing the total to 2,149. Officials say 1,468 of those cases have recovered.

Two new virus-related deaths were reported in Yankton County. To date, the county has had 17 virus-related deaths.