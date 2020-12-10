Diocese of Sioux City extends dispensation of mass obligation during pandemic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The bishop of the Diocese of Sioux City has joined bishops across Iowa in extending a special exception that will allow parishioners to miss weekly masses if they believe they are at risk for COVID-19.

A statement from Bishop R. Walker Nickless says the dispensation of the obligation to attend Sunday Mass, and Holy Days of Obligation will remain in effect into the year 2021.

The reason? Decreased capacity of churches because of COVID-19 protocols. Nickless says that would make it harder for parishioners to fulfill that obligation to attend mass.