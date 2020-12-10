Egypt receives 1st shipment of Chinese vaccine tested in UAE

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt has received its first shipment of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine, which was tested in the United Arab Emirates and is said to bes 86% effective. The shipment by Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm landed at Cairo’s international airport from the UAE on Thursday. A health ministry statement says the government will first vaccinate health care workers, particularly those who deal with COVID-19 cases. Egypt is the Arab world’s most populous country and it has seen an increase in confirmed coronavirus infections in recent weeks amid warnings by the government about a second wave of the pandemic.