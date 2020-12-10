Georgia lawmaker indicted, accused of ignoring hit-and-run

ATLANTA (AP) — A high-ranking Georgia state lawmaker has been indicted on misdemeanor charges alleging he wrongly ignored a fatal hit-and-run crash that his friend called him about as the victim lay dying in a ditch. Republican state Rep. Trey Kelley was indicted Thursday on a charge of reckless conduct. Ralph “Ryan” Dover III is accused of calling Kelley instead of 911 after fatally hitting bicyclist Eric Keais in Cedartown. Keais died in a ditch of his injuries more than an hour after the collision. Dover was indicted on charges of felony hit-and-run and reckless conduct. A lawyer says Kelley has been fully cooperative, did nothing wrong and will be vindicated.