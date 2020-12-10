German prosecutors shelve case against ex-Nazi guard

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they are shelving their investigation into a former Nazi concentration camp guard living in the United States for lack of evidence. Friedrich Karl Berger, 95, still faces possible deportation from the U.S. after being ordered expelled by a Memphis, Tennessee court in February. Berger has admitted serving as a guard at camp in northwestern Germany for a few weeks near the end of the war but has said he did not observe any abuse or killings. Prosecutors in the city of Celle said Thursday they had been unable to refute the suspect’s account and had decided to shelve the case against him.