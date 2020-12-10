German regulators launch new Facebook investigation over VR

BERLIN (AP) — German regulators have launched an investigation into Facebook over the company’s decision to link its Oculus virtual reality products to the social network. The Federal Cartel Office said Thursday it had initiated abuse proceedings over Facebook’s plans to require users of the latest Quest 2 virtual reality glasses produced by Oculus to register with a Facebook.com account. Facebook says it’s cooperating and that there is “no basis” for the investigation. The move comes barely a day after U.S. regulators sued the social media giant for alleged market abuse, potentially seeking remedies that could include a spinoff of prized businesses like WhatsApp or Instagram.