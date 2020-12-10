Gun restrictions face uphill battle even under Biden

Efforts to impose restrictions on firearms will soon have a supporter in the White House. But it’s unlikely that big ticket items gun-control advocates have pined for will have much chance of passage given the tight margins in Congress and the increased polarization over gun issues. While renewing a ban on “assault weapons” is unlikely, there are still things President-elect Joe Biden can do through executive order, including pushing law enforcement to more aggressively enforce gun laws. More Americans own firearms and there are more AR-platform firearms in the civilian market. This year alone saw background checks used to purchase a firearm break repeatedly break monthly records.