K-State dominates No. 22 South Dakota women in 62-53 win

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee scored 18 points with nine rebounds and Kansas State took control early in a 62-53 win over No. 22 South Dakota State. Lee’s layup with 7:13 left in the first quarter broke a 6-all tie and the Wildcats took control from there. Kansas State went on to outscore the Jackrabbits 12-1 and led 20-7 after the first. South Dakota State shot 2 of 13 — including 2 of 10 from 3-point range in the first quarter — and Kansas State led by double figures until Myah Selland’s 3-pointer with 1:58 remaining reduced the Jackrabbits’ deficit to 60-51. Selland led South Dakota State with 15 points.