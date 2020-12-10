Meet Charlie, this year’s puppy for the Little Yellow Dog Auction

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A local charity that benefits over 8,000 children during the holiday season is asking for the community's help.

The Little Yellow Dog Auction is a charity event that auctions a puppy to raise money for the Goodfellow charity. This year, Charlie, a mini Australian Shepherd puppy will be going to one lucky family.

The money is used to buy Christmas gifts for children less fortunate in Siouxland.

For the first time in 85 years, because of COVID-19, the event will be hosted virtually on Saturday.

"This year is obviously different because we usually host it in person with hundreds of people, we usually have the great American band that comes along to get everyone in the Christmas spirit 2020 has been different for everybody so we are hosting the event virtually," said Beau Braunger, president of the Little Yellow Dog Auction.

They hope to raise $135,000.

To place a bid you can call one of the following numbers: