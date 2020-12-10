Local retailer: Gun sales at an all-time high

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Gun sales have been at an all-time high since the beginning of the pandemic.

Chase Cejka owns a local gun shop, American Brothers in Arms. He said they have seen a spike in sales since March.

Cejka said they are selling guns faster than they can buy them, and the manufacturers are having a hard time keeping up with production. Ammunition is also selling well.

Typically, Cejka said his shop gets deliveries every week, and they sell the inventory within a day. So, what's fueling sales?

"It's a combination actually, we expected sales to go up this year just because it's an election year and every election year we anticipate an uptick in our sales, but it started earlier than we anticipated due to COVID-19," said Cejka. "There was a little bit of craziness in our country so people wanted something to protect themselves with."

Cejka said, in Iowa, depending on what kind of gun you are buying, you need to complete an FBI background check. And you'll need a permit to purchase, as well as a permit to carry, which requires a class from a certified instructor.

if you do buy a firearm the Sioux City Police Department has several safety tips people should keep in mind.

Officer Andrew Dutler says anytime you are handling a firearm you always want to treat it as if it's loaded, and, don't touch the trigger until you're ready to shoot. He says guns should be locked in a safe place, and out of the reach of young children.

Dutler says child safety locks are also a good idea when children are in the home.

"We have been presented with scenarios in the past where we've had people who weren't familiar with gun safety access guns that was in fact loaded and did discharge that weapon, so these are very common and simple things that you can do to eliminate the chance of something like that happening," said Dutler.

Dutler says extensive training and safety courses are necessary when thinking about owning a gun to ensure you know how to properly handle a firearm.