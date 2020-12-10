MercyOne and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s asking business owners to require masks

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Two Sioux City hospitals are asking for the community's help beating COVID-19 as local hospitalizations are on the rise.

On Thursday a joint business letter from MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's asked local business owners to require employees and customers to wear masks while at their place of business.

According to the letter, the request comes as the two hospitals have experienced the highest number of COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the pandemic.

Hospital officials say they have effective mitigation tools at their disposal, but hospitalizations remain a concern as the holiday season approaches, where the virus is expected to peak.

We know you understand the importance of good public health in order to sustain and grow economic health, and in order to preserve both, we ask you to help us showcase this important safety measure. Will you show unity with your local health care workers? They need your support now more than ever," said the letter from MercyOne and UnityPoint. "By working together, we can reduce hospitalizations from COVID-19 and ensure our local community businesses remain open."