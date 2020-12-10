Mexico’s COVID-19 deaths average 55 years vs. 75 in Europe

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s coronavirus spokesman says the country’s median age of death from COVID-19 was a shockingly young 55, as compared to an average of 75 in many European countries. Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell nonetheless said vaccinations would target the oldest Mexicans first. López-Gatell said the country’s high rates of obesity, diabetes and hypertension made people vulnerable to severe coronavirus cases at younger ages. López-Gatell said Thursday that Mexico’s approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine could come Friday. But he said all acquisitions of vaccines would be at the federal level, and that individual state governments could not purchase their own.