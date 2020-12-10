Multiple states join Texas election challenge, including Nebraska and South Dakota

(NBC News) - A total of 18 states are supporting Texas' bid to reverse the 2020 presidential election.

The states that have joined told the Supreme Court they support Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's suit to overturn president-elect Joe Biden's projected win in the electoral college.

The lawsuit comes a day after Paxton asked the Supreme Court permission to sue Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, all of which Biden, won, over their voting processes.

The states supporting the suit all of which have Republican Attorneys General, are Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and West Virginia.

President Trump did beat Biden in the popular vote in all of those states, though one of Nebraska's electoral votes was awarded to Biden.

President-elect Biden is projected to win the electoral college when it meets Monday with 36 more votes than the 270-vote minimum needed to secure the White House.