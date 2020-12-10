New COVID-19 testing option available at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, IA

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Most of us are familiar with the PCR test to see if you have the COVID-19 virus.

"So the PCR testing we have available is a nasopharyngeal collection, which is a little bit more uncomfortable for patients. It goes back into the nasopharynx area. The swab goes back in there to get that good collection." said Brenda Kolbeck, lab manager of Floyd Valley Healthcare.

But at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, Iowa, some Plymouth County residents have an option now for a less invasive test, that also gives same-day results.

It's called Binax Now COVID Antigen Testing.

"PCR is more of a gold standard testing that we usually like to use if you're asymptomatic or symptomatic. The antigen testing is more specific and sensitive if you are symptomatic." said Kolbeck.

The test is only being offered to certain symptomatic individuals.

Those individuals include:

Preschool/K-12 students and staff.

Children receiving care and staff working in childcare homes and childcare centers with fever or respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, difficulty breathing) without an alternative diagnosis.

Essential services personnel, first responders, or critical infrastructure workers with fever or respiratory illness (e.g. fire, EMS, law enforcement).

Plymouth County Correctional Facility inmates.

"They can use this quick, same day, compared to going to a Test Iowa where it can take up to 48 hours. So we are excited about this, hoping to help the community." said Kolbeck.

Kolbeck said the PCR test is more accurate, but if you fit the criteria you can decide with your physician what test may be best for you.

To make an appointment or learn more, you can call 712-546-3618 or visit their website here.