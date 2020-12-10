No drama corona-Christmas has some secretly jumping for joy

NEW YORK (AP) — Will people heed the call to stay home for Christmas? Or will the December holidays go the way of Thanksgiving, when thousands traveled against the advice of top health officials? Some who are planning to stay home say that giving up the hassle, expense and family drama of holiday travel isn’t really such a bad deal. There are those who look forward to staying in PJs and watching movies all day. Others plan to bake their way through Christmas. Some will spend the money they would have spent on travel to buy gifts for those in need.