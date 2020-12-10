Noem nods Arizona’s U.S. Supreme Court election law appeal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has joined an appeal by the Arizona Attorney General before the U.S. Supreme Court. The appeal is seeking to overturn a federal court’s ruling that found some Arizona voting laws disadvantaged minority voters. The case stems from a 2016 lawsuit brought by the Democratic National Convention against Arizona. The lawsuit said two of Arizona’s election laws violated the Voting Rights Act. The law prohibits racial discrimination in the election process. The governor’s move allows her to wade into the national hot-button issue of election security. She has courted a national profile among conservatives this year.