Northern Iowa squares off against Green Bay

Green Bay (0-4) vs. Northern Iowa (1-4)

McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay and Northern Iowa look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off of a road loss in their last game. Northern Iowa lost 78-68 to Richmond on Wednesday, while Green Bay fell 82-68 at Marquette on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERS: AJ Green has averaged 16.8 points and 4.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Panthers. Bowen Born has paired with Green and is producing 12.6 points per game. The Phoenix have been led by PJ Pipes, who is averaging 14.8 points and 5.5 rebounds.POTENT PJ: Pipes has connected on 32.1 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 22 over his last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Green Bay has lost its last three road games, scoring 59.7 points, while allowing 87.7 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Phoenix have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Panthers. Northern Iowa has an assist on 39 of 90 field goals (43.3 percent) across its previous three matchups while Green Bay has assists on 35 of 76 field goals (46.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Iowa has made 10.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among MVC teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com