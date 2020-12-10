One taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a roll-over on Sioux City’s Northside

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One person was taken to a local hospital early Thursday morning with what police describe as 'serious injuries'.

The vehicle entered the ditch in the Southbound Lanes of U.S. Business Highway 75 near 31st Street and rolled their vehicle.

Southbound traffic was shutdown for over an hour beginning at Outer Drive.

The lone occupant was taken to a local hospital via ambulance.

The Sioux City Police Department is investigating, and we'll update this story as more information becomes available.