Police foil attack by Kurdish bomber in southeast Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish state media say police have shot and killed a suspected Kurdish militant who was allegedly planning to detonate a bomb that was strapped to his body. Police, acting on information that the militant was planning to carry out an attack, stopped a taxi he was riding in at a checkpoint near the town of Viransehir in the southeastern province of Sanliurfa on Thursday. The Anadolu Agency reported that a police officer shot and killed the man before he was able to detonate the explosives. The agency said the militant was a Syrian national and a member of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party or with a Syria-based Kurdish group that is affiliated with it.