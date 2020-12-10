Proposal includes $12 million for fair livestock complex

HURON, S.D. (AP) — Tucked in Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposed state budget is $12 million for a new livestock building on the South Dakota state fairgrounds in Huron. The new livestock complex would be 200,000 square feet, which is double the amount of space of the previous facility that caught fire in October. Noem says the space could attract regional and national events to Huron. The livestock facility would have enough space for two rodeo areas and enough space for both open class and 4-H beef cattle.