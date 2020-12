SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Filip Rebraca had a career-high 26 points as North Dakota edged past South Dakota 75-71 in a Summit League opener for both teams. Tyree Ihenacho had 12 points and nine rebounds for North Dakota. Mitchell Sueker added 11 points and Caleb Nero had 10 points. Stanley Umude had 30 points for the Coyotes. Xavier Fuller added 15 points and A.J. Plitzuweit had eight assists.