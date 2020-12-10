Skip to Content

South Dakota lawmaker contracts COVID-19 after Pierre trip

New
9:11 am South Dakota news from the Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota state lawmaker has tested positive for the coronavirus days after visiting Gov. Kristi Noem’s mansion and attending the governor’s budget speech at the Legislature. Sen. Helene Duhamel, a Republican from Rapid City, became ill and tested positive on Wednesday, the day after she was in Pierre meeting with lawmakers. Duhamel also attended a dinner on Monday night at the governor’s residence and posed in a photo with Noem and other women lawmakers at the Capitol. None wore masks in the photo, which Noem posted on social media. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content