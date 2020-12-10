Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

New
9:37 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 74, Shenandoah 32

Algona 64, Forest City 50

Aplington-Parkersburg 82, South Hardin 55

Baxter 51, Madrid 25

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 92, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 39

Epworth, Western Dubuque 65, Dubuque, Hempstead 45

Grinnell 65, Clear Creek-Amana 62

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 72, North Butler, Greene 35

Kingsley-Pierson 45, West Monona 29

North Scott, Eldridge 66, Fort Madison 43

OA-BCIG 50, East Sac County 38

Underwood 65, Tri-Center, Neola 51

Western Christian 68, LeMars 60

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center vs. Melcher-Dallas, ppd.

Starmont vs. West Central, Maynard, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aplington-Parkersburg 55, South Hardin 37

Baxter 51, Madrid 25

Bishop Garrigan 66, Newell-Fonda 45

Dubuque, Senior 68, Wahlert, Dubuque 25

Fremont Mills, Tabor 45, East Atchison, Mo. 42

Grinnell 59, Clear Creek-Amana 44

Independence 36, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 34

Kingsley-Pierson 58, West Monona 46

LeMars 44, Western Christian 29

Lenox 47, Central Decatur, Leon 33

Mount Ayr 44, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 32

Newton 68, Marshalltown 36

OA-BCIG 45, East Sac County 40

Sioux City, East 62, Sioux City, West 43

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 65, South Winneshiek, Calmar 17

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content