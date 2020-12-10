UnityPoint Health increasing minimum pay rate to $15 per hour

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - UnityPoint Health is increasing its minimum pay rate to $15 per hour.

According to a press release, the increase goes into effect for the majority of eligible team members January 2020. The increase will impact nearly 33% of UnityPoint Health's 30,000 employees.

“Our feet are firmly rooted in our mission – to improve the health of the people and communities we serve,” said John Sheehan, chief administrative officer at UnityPoint Health. “We know there’s a strong tie between a person’s financial health and overall health. Recognizing and embracing this connection is one of many important steps towards building healthier communities.”

Employees most likely to see their hourly rate increase to $15 are in roles such as housekeeping, food service, nursing assistants and other clinical support.

UnityPoint Health says they were working on this increase in minimum pay rates since before the pandemic.

“We’re grateful to recognize our team members’ work and well-being in this way,” said Sheehan. “We’re thankful to be able to share this news with our team, especially during this critical time.”

Officials say the new policy also helps UnityPoint Health to remain competitive and to attract and retain high-quality talent.