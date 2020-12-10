Winter Weather Advisory issued for far southern Siouxland

**Winter Weather Advisory for Burt, Harrison, and Shelby Counties from 9 am Friday until noon Saturday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a cooler day with highs in the 40s because of a cold front moving through which also caused us to see more clouds.

Those clouds will be sticking with us tonight as lows head into the upper 20s with a bit of a breeze staying with us.

Friday will stay cloudy and a very light mix of precipitation could start developing as the day goes along.

If the precipitation is able to get going early enough, a bit of freezing drizzle is completely out of the question although southern Siouxland will stand the best chance of seeing this mix.

While Siouxland is missing the brunt of this system, far southern Siouxland could get up to an inch or two of accumulation and for that reason a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Burt, Harrison, and Shelby counties.

Central Siouxland, including Sioux City, still has a chance of seeing a little light snow, but accumulations don’t appear too likely at this point and if accumulation does take place it would quite light.

Some light snow chances will continue into Friday night with a few flurries leftover by Saturday morning.

Saturday will then stay mostly cloudy with highs in the 30s.

We’ll be clearing out better Saturday night with more sunshine expected on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Do any more snow chances move in next week?

I'll take a look at that in my full forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.