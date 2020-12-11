A pulse oximeter may help detect and monitor COVID-19 symptoms

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A pulse oximeter isn't something people typically keep in their medicine cabinet. But, a local doctor says having one could be beneficial during the pandemic.

But what exactly is a pulse oximeter?

Dr. Jeffrey O'Tool, the Medical Director of Hospital Operations at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's says it is a medical tool that measures heart rate and oxygen levels in your blood cells using infrared light.

The tool can be attached painlessly onto your fingertip… and in less than a minute the screen will show the percent of oxygen in your blood cells and your heart rate.

Dr. O'Tool said to get the most accurate results, you should remove any nail polish, and don't use it on cold fingers. The doctor added that pulse oximeters may be especially helpful for those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. O'Tool said the device can help monitor and detect breathing issues associated with coronavirus. He said COVID-19 can often cause oxygen saturation levels to decrease.

Dr. O'Tool said a healthy person typically gets a reading in the high 90s.

someone with severe COVID-19 symptoms can see levels drop to 85 or lower.

"That's a good indicator that they are worsening, and it may prompt them to at least call their doctor's office for further instructions," said Dr. O'Tool, Medical Director of Hospital Operations.

O'Tool said there is a reason behind why oxygen levels fluctuate when you test positive for COVID-19.

"There tends to be a lot of inflammation or inflammatory cascade that occurs related to the COVID virus for people that get sick with it causes a lot of inflammatory changes in the lungs which decrease the ability to get oxygen to the blood quickly," said Dr. O'Tool.

The oximeters can be purchased at almost any drug store and typically starts at around $15.