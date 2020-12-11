Alternative oxygen therapy frees up ventilators at Sioux City hospital

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Front line health care workers at UnityPoint Health- St. Luke's in Sioux City are helping COVID-positive patients feel more comfortable on the road to recovery with a less invasive breathing therapy that helps save equipment and hospital bed space.

Nasal high flow therapy, or NHFT, can help mild to slightly moderate COVID-19 patients receive proper levels of oxygen without the stress of an actual ventilator.

Area health officials say the machine used in this method combines oxygen and humidified water vapor to propel it through a tube in the nose.

They say one of the biggest benefits to this method of oxygen therapy is that it frees up more hospital staff and ventilators.

"When we had our first surge we were using ventilators from some of the hospitals near by who were able to lend us some and we have not had to do that since we have had the Airvos now. So it's really opened up our ventilators if we do need to go that route," said Registered Respiratory Therapist Jenna Van Muyden.

Local health officials say a patient's time spent on this form of therapy can vary. But, the average time on a ventilator is seven and a half days.

For nasal high-flow therapy, it's three days.