Annual fundraiser ‘Pies for Pets’ is underway

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Here's a sweet treat, get your favorite holiday pie and have money go to the Siouxland Humane Society.

Perkins is helping the shelter raise money because the Humane Society hasn't been able to host as many fundraisers.

There are more than a dozen different pies to chose from including caramel apple, french silk and cherry. All orders orders must be pre-ordered by pre-ordered by Wednesday, December 16.

"They have this amazing Heath crunch cheesecake pie. I mean they have like 13 different pie varieties, and again we get to keep part of the proceeds. so that why I said pies for pets because it's helping us raise money since we had to cancel a lot of our events due to COVID" said Missie Fisher of the Siouxland Humane Society.

You can pick up your pie on Wednesday, December 23.