Authorities identify man killed in Thursday morning rollover

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City police have identified the driver of a fatal rollover accident that occurred Thursday morning on Highway 75 in Sioux City.

The SCPD says 25-year-old Michael Figueroa of Sioux City died in a rollover accident in the 3100 block of Highway 75.

At about 6 a.m. on Thursday, police were notified of a small SUV overturned in a ditch. When officers arrived at the scene they found Figueroa inside the vehicle and unresponsive. Officers attempted CPR, however, Figueroa succumbed to his injuries and died.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.