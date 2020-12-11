Bookshops, hairdressers in Greece to reopen for Christmas

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have announced that bookshops and hairdressers will be allowed to reopen from Monday, while all other retail stores, entertainment venues, restaurants, bars and cafes will remain shut throughout the Christmas period as part of the country’s second lockdown. A mandatory quarantine for travelers arriving in Greece from Dec. 18 will be reduced to three days from the previously announced 10, while a 10pm-5am curfew will be in place throughout the holiday season. The government spokesman said that despite five weeks of lockdown measures, coronavirus infections remain high, putting pressure on the country’s health system.