Cash-strapped Indonesians turn to online Sunday market

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Rani Nurwitawati never thought she would lose her job at an Indonesian market research company where she worked for 17 years. The reality hit months after the COVID-19 pandemic. Her brother also lost his job and her sister got a 25% pay cut. Armed with the knowledge from her former employer that the food and beverage business will survive during the economic downturn, Nurwitawati decided to start selling food from her own kitchen. She found an ally in Omah Wulangreh, an art and cultural community in South Jakarta that began an online version of the Sunday market in August. It provides space for sellers to register online and for buyers to preorder items like traditional snacks, batik clothes, or coffee.