Dec. 11: Iowa reports 77 more COVID-19 deaths, 833 hospitalizations

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 2,057 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday, this according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 251,028 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 253,085 by 10 a.m. Friday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 183,213 have recovered, an increase of 5,413 since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 77 additional deaths connected to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 3,197.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (186,213) and the number of deaths (3,197) from the total number of confirmed cases (253,213) shows there are currently 66,675 active COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

Health department data shows 5,587 new tests were reported, and a total of 1,273,664 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

Iowa's 14-day positivity rate slightly increased to 15.8%, which is up from 15.8%. Every Iowa county in Siouxland has a positivity rate of over 15%, except for Palo Alto County with 12.9%, Pocahontas County with 13.3%, Calhoun with 11.6% and Monona County with 12.6%.

According to the health department's latest report, 833 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 863 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 175 are in the ICU with 97 on ventilators. State data shows 80% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 141 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 1,129 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Friday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 88 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 11,325. To date, 9,137 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported 11 additional virus-related deaths, bringing Woodbury County's death toll to 143.

A total of 68 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 42 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, 55 new cases were reported for a total of 3,321 positive cases. Of those cases, 2,709 have recovered.

The county has reported one new virus-related death, bringing its total to 18.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,373 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of 19 since yesterday. Of those cases, 879 have recovered.

Clay County has had ten virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County 11 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,554. Of those cases, 1,092 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 12.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,060 cases on Thursday, and that number rose to 3,077 by Friday morning. Of those cases, 2,330 have recovered.

One additional virus-related death has been reported in Plymouth County, bringing its death toll to 40.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 27 additional cases bringing its total to 4,023. Of those cases, 3,203 have recovered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 38 deaths connected to COVID-19 in Sioux County.