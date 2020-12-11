Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
8:31 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bedford 52, East Union, Afton 45

Coon Rapids-Bayard 65, Paton-Churdan 44

East Mills 52, Stanton 43

Hillcrest Academy 44, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 27

Nodaway Valley 75, Wayne, Corydon 44

Springville 60, Midland, Wyoming 23

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alburnett 47, Lisbon 17

Ankeny 71, Mason City 46

Ankeny Centennial 69, Fort Dodge 23

Bedford 66, East Union, Afton 41

Belle Plaine 33, Sigourney 31

Bellevue 50, West Liberty 46, OT

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 48, LeMars 22

Bondurant Farrar 54, ADM, Adel 49

CAM, Anita 69, Ar-We-Va, Westside 42

Carroll 70, Perry 25

Cedar Rapids, Washington 77, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 64

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 67, Sheldon 55

Cherokee, Washington 91, Storm Lake 25

Clarksville 56, GMG, Garwin 24

Collins-Maxwell 69, Meskwaki Settlement School 32

Colo-NESCO 44, North Tama, Traer 42

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 61, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 33

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 60, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 21

Creston 63, Atlantic 49

Dallas Center-Grimes 44, Grinnell 33

Des Moines Christian 72, Interstate 35,Truro 19

Dike-New Hartford 59, Hudson 19

Emmetsburg 65, Southeast Valley 39

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50, Belmond-Klemme 43

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 69, Harris-Lake Park 15

Gilbert 50, North Polk, Alleman 45

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, East Marshall, LeGrand 20

Glidden-Ralston 58, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 46

Grundy Center 59, BCLUW, Conrad 29

Indianola 56, Pella Christian 33

Jesup 49, Aplington-Parkersburg 47

Kingsley-Pierson 54, Ridge View 45

Knoxville 52, Chariton 42

Louisa-Muscatine 43, Pekin 38

MFL-Mar-Mac 33, West Central, Maynard 26

Martensdale-St. Marys 64, Southwest Valley 52

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 64, North Cedar, Stanwood 8

Nevada 48, West Marshall, State Center 30

Newell-Fonda 79, East Sac County 43

Nodaway Valley 78, Wayne, Corydon 43

North Fayette Valley 54, Central Elkader 31

North Linn, Troy Mills 69, Calamus-Wheatland 43

North Mahaska, New Sharon 57, Colfax-Mingo 31

Northwood-Kensett 41, Rockford 31

Oskaloosa 71, Newton 67

PAC-LM 62, Alta-Aurelia 20

Regina, Iowa City 57, Camanche 19

Rock Valley 48, Boyden-Hull 39

Saint Ansgar 57, North Butler, Greene 24

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60, Sioux City, North 30

Sidney 59, Griswold 32

South Central Calhoun 70, Ruthven-Ayrshire 22

Spencer 66, Western Christian 42

Springville 53, Midland, Wyoming 34

St. Mary’s, Remsen 59, South O’Brien, Paullina 39

Stanton 46, East Mills 39

Underwood 57, Audubon 31

WACO, Wayland 45, Eldon Cardinal 30

Waterloo Christian School 35, Janesville 27

West Fork, Sheffield 52, Newman Catholic, Mason City 37

West Lyon, Inwood 51, Sioux Center 25

West Sioux 52, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31

Winterset 51, Carlisle 30

Woodward-Granger 51, West Central Valley, Stuart 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg vs. Postville, ppd.

Heartland Christian vs. Boys Town, Neb., ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

