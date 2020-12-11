Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bedford 52, East Union, Afton 45
Coon Rapids-Bayard 65, Paton-Churdan 44
East Mills 52, Stanton 43
Hillcrest Academy 44, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 27
Nodaway Valley 75, Wayne, Corydon 44
Springville 60, Midland, Wyoming 23
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alburnett 47, Lisbon 17
Ankeny 71, Mason City 46
Ankeny Centennial 69, Fort Dodge 23
Bedford 66, East Union, Afton 41
Belle Plaine 33, Sigourney 31
Bellevue 50, West Liberty 46, OT
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 48, LeMars 22
Bondurant Farrar 54, ADM, Adel 49
CAM, Anita 69, Ar-We-Va, Westside 42
Carroll 70, Perry 25
Cedar Rapids, Washington 77, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 64
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 67, Sheldon 55
Cherokee, Washington 91, Storm Lake 25
Clarksville 56, GMG, Garwin 24
Collins-Maxwell 69, Meskwaki Settlement School 32
Colo-NESCO 44, North Tama, Traer 42
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 61, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 33
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 60, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 21
Creston 63, Atlantic 49
Dallas Center-Grimes 44, Grinnell 33
Des Moines Christian 72, Interstate 35,Truro 19
Dike-New Hartford 59, Hudson 19
Emmetsburg 65, Southeast Valley 39
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50, Belmond-Klemme 43
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 69, Harris-Lake Park 15
Gilbert 50, North Polk, Alleman 45
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, East Marshall, LeGrand 20
Glidden-Ralston 58, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 46
Grundy Center 59, BCLUW, Conrad 29
Indianola 56, Pella Christian 33
Jesup 49, Aplington-Parkersburg 47
Kingsley-Pierson 54, Ridge View 45
Knoxville 52, Chariton 42
Louisa-Muscatine 43, Pekin 38
MFL-Mar-Mac 33, West Central, Maynard 26
Martensdale-St. Marys 64, Southwest Valley 52
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 64, North Cedar, Stanwood 8
Nevada 48, West Marshall, State Center 30
Newell-Fonda 79, East Sac County 43
Nodaway Valley 78, Wayne, Corydon 43
North Fayette Valley 54, Central Elkader 31
North Linn, Troy Mills 69, Calamus-Wheatland 43
North Mahaska, New Sharon 57, Colfax-Mingo 31
Northwood-Kensett 41, Rockford 31
Oskaloosa 71, Newton 67
PAC-LM 62, Alta-Aurelia 20
Regina, Iowa City 57, Camanche 19
Rock Valley 48, Boyden-Hull 39
Saint Ansgar 57, North Butler, Greene 24
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60, Sioux City, North 30
Sidney 59, Griswold 32
South Central Calhoun 70, Ruthven-Ayrshire 22
Spencer 66, Western Christian 42
Springville 53, Midland, Wyoming 34
St. Mary’s, Remsen 59, South O’Brien, Paullina 39
Stanton 46, East Mills 39
Underwood 57, Audubon 31
WACO, Wayland 45, Eldon Cardinal 30
Waterloo Christian School 35, Janesville 27
West Fork, Sheffield 52, Newman Catholic, Mason City 37
West Lyon, Inwood 51, Sioux Center 25
West Sioux 52, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31
Winterset 51, Carlisle 30
Woodward-Granger 51, West Central Valley, Stuart 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg vs. Postville, ppd.
Heartland Christian vs. Boys Town, Neb., ppd.
