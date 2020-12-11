Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ansley-Litchfield 69, Fullerton 52
Bloomfield 50, Winside 30
Cross County 74, Meridian 21
Douglas County West 76, Fort Calhoun 62
Gretna 68, Omaha Bryan 63
Kearney Catholic 62, Ord 17
Lexington 60, Holdrege 49
Milford 52, Fairbury 27
Norton, Kan. 57, McCook 29
Silver Lake 73, Elba 24
St. Mary’s 80, Spalding Academy 35
Wahoo 72, Wayne 43
Waverly 48, Blair 30
Cattle Trail Invitational=
Semifinal=
Medicine Valley 50, Hitchcock County 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Elkhorn Valley vs. Santee, ppd.
Giltner vs. Shelby/Rising City, ppd. to Dec 19th.
Kearney vs. Lincoln East, ppd. to Jan 19th.
Malcolm vs. Auburn, ppd.
Mead vs. Palmyra, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 46, Gering 32
Alma 59, Wilcox-Hildreth 35
Amherst 40, Loomis 32
Bellevue East 37, Millard West 29
Blair 38, Waverly 28
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Dorchester 26
Centura 66, Central City 48
Clarkson/Leigh 38, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 31
Cody-Kilgore 47, Arthur County 40
Columbus Lakeview 29, Aurora 28
Creighton 56, Neligh-Oakdale 52
Cross County 49, Meridian 28
Elgin Public/Pope John 50, Plainview 44
Elkhorn North 48, Bennington 32
Elm Creek 51, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 46, OT
Exeter/Milligan 33, Heartland 22
Franklin 38, Lawrence-Nelson 34
Fremont 79, Grand Island 33
Fullerton 49, Ansley-Litchfield 21
Hampton 61, Osceola 46
Hastings 44, Alliance 20
Hershey 46, Cozad 26
Johnson-Brock 47, Falls City 31
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 47, Tri County Northeast 35
Lincoln Christian 53, Lincoln Lutheran 35
Mead 47, Palmyra 38
Millard South 73, Papillion-LaVista South 59
Morrill 60, Garden County 32
Nebraska City 29, Arlington 28
Nebraska City Lourdes 62, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 34
Norton, Kan. 32, McCook 30
O’Neill 54, Hartington Cedar Catholic 46
Omaha Benson 53, Millard North 41
Omaha Central 67, Elkhorn South 48
Omaha Marian 67, Omaha Northwest 45
Omaha Skutt Catholic 52, North Platte 26
Overton 49, Axtell 21
Palmer 56, St. Edward 12
Pierce 36, Boone Central 22
Pleasanton 65, Hi-Line 20
Ravenna 48, Burwell 29
Shelton 41, Kenesaw 23
Sidney 49, Chase County 41
Silver Lake 60, Elba 21
South Loup 70, Cambridge 32
Southern 56, Tri County 26
Stuart 50, Twin Loup 34
Sutherland 44, Sandhills Valley 27
Wakefield 62, Omaha Nation 14
Weeping Water 63, Omaha Christian Academy 21
Wisner-Pilger 52, Tekamah-Herman 35
Wynot 54, Osmond 31
Cattle Trail Invitational=
Consolation Semifinal=
Medicine Valley 48, Hitchcock County 24
Southwest 50, Arapahoe 42
Semifinal=
Wauneta-Palisade 55, Dundy County-Stratton 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Elkhorn Valley vs. Santee, ppd.
Giltner vs. Shelby/Rising City, ppd.
Gretna vs. Omaha Bryan, ppd.
Hay Springs vs. Lakota Tech, S.D., ppd. to Jan 26th.
Heartland Christian, Iowa vs. Boys Town, ppd.
Kearney vs. Lincoln East, ppd. to Jan 19th.
Kimball vs. Perkins County, ppd. to Feb 1st.
Leyton vs. South Platte, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Malcolm vs. Auburn, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/