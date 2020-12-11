Friday’s Scores

Skip to Content

8:32 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ansley-Litchfield 69, Fullerton 52

Bloomfield 50, Winside 30

Cross County 74, Meridian 21

Douglas County West 76, Fort Calhoun 62

Gretna 68, Omaha Bryan 63

Kearney Catholic 62, Ord 17

Lexington 60, Holdrege 49

Milford 52, Fairbury 27

Norton, Kan. 57, McCook 29

Silver Lake 73, Elba 24

St. Mary’s 80, Spalding Academy 35

Wahoo 72, Wayne 43

Waverly 48, Blair 30

Cattle Trail Invitational=

Semifinal=

Medicine Valley 50, Hitchcock County 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Elkhorn Valley vs. Santee, ppd.

Giltner vs. Shelby/Rising City, ppd. to Dec 19th.

Kearney vs. Lincoln East, ppd. to Jan 19th.

Malcolm vs. Auburn, ppd.

Mead vs. Palmyra, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 46, Gering 32

Alma 59, Wilcox-Hildreth 35

Amherst 40, Loomis 32

Bellevue East 37, Millard West 29

Blair 38, Waverly 28

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Dorchester 26

Centura 66, Central City 48

Clarkson/Leigh 38, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 31

Cody-Kilgore 47, Arthur County 40

Columbus Lakeview 29, Aurora 28

Creighton 56, Neligh-Oakdale 52

Cross County 49, Meridian 28

Elgin Public/Pope John 50, Plainview 44

Elkhorn North 48, Bennington 32

Elm Creek 51, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 46, OT

Exeter/Milligan 33, Heartland 22

Franklin 38, Lawrence-Nelson 34

Fremont 79, Grand Island 33

Fullerton 49, Ansley-Litchfield 21

Hampton 61, Osceola 46

Hastings 44, Alliance 20

Hershey 46, Cozad 26

Johnson-Brock 47, Falls City 31

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 47, Tri County Northeast 35

Lincoln Christian 53, Lincoln Lutheran 35

Mead 47, Palmyra 38

Millard South 73, Papillion-LaVista South 59

Morrill 60, Garden County 32

Nebraska City 29, Arlington 28

Nebraska City Lourdes 62, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 34

Norton, Kan. 32, McCook 30

O’Neill 54, Hartington Cedar Catholic 46

Omaha Benson 53, Millard North 41

Omaha Central 67, Elkhorn South 48

Omaha Marian 67, Omaha Northwest 45

Omaha Skutt Catholic 52, North Platte 26

Overton 49, Axtell 21

Palmer 56, St. Edward 12

Pierce 36, Boone Central 22

Pleasanton 65, Hi-Line 20

Ravenna 48, Burwell 29

Shelton 41, Kenesaw 23

Sidney 49, Chase County 41

Silver Lake 60, Elba 21

South Loup 70, Cambridge 32

Southern 56, Tri County 26

Stuart 50, Twin Loup 34

Sutherland 44, Sandhills Valley 27

Wakefield 62, Omaha Nation 14

Weeping Water 63, Omaha Christian Academy 21

Wisner-Pilger 52, Tekamah-Herman 35

Wynot 54, Osmond 31

Cattle Trail Invitational=

Consolation Semifinal=

Medicine Valley 48, Hitchcock County 24

Southwest 50, Arapahoe 42

Semifinal=

Wauneta-Palisade 55, Dundy County-Stratton 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Elkhorn Valley vs. Santee, ppd.

Giltner vs. Shelby/Rising City, ppd.

Gretna vs. Omaha Bryan, ppd.

Hay Springs vs. Lakota Tech, S.D., ppd. to Jan 26th.

Heartland Christian, Iowa vs. Boys Town, ppd.

Kearney vs. Lincoln East, ppd. to Jan 19th.

Kimball vs. Perkins County, ppd. to Feb 1st.

Leyton vs. South Platte, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Malcolm vs. Auburn, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

