Friday’s Scores

New
10:07 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Central 56, Brookings 37

Aberdeen Roncalli 63, Deuel 54

Baltic 48, Beresford 42

Belle Fourche 60, Hill City 38

Brandon Valley 58, Rapid City Stevens 57

Canistota 83, Centerville 39

Dakota Valley 66, Tea Area 55

DeSmet 63, Deubrook 24

Dell Rapids 62, West Central 42

Flandreau 75, Chester 53

Gregory 65, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 64

Hanson 63, Ethan 42

Harding County 75, Newell 24

Harrisburg 45, Pierre 43

Lemmon 41, Timber Lake 36

Mitchell Christian 49, Iroquois 6

New Underwood 65, Edgemont 60

Redfield 54, Tiospa Zina Tribal 53

Vermillion 77, Bon Homme 25

Viborg-Hurley 72, Freeman 17

Watertown 63, Sioux Falls Lincoln 56

Waverly-South Shore 30, Wilmot 22

White River 74, Jones County 37

Gillette Tournament=

St. Thomas More 61, Cody, Wyo. 28

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Central 64, Brookings 30

Aberdeen Roncalli 55, Deuel 15

Alcester-Hudson 58, Gayville-Volin 43

Arlington 54, Colman-Egan 20

Baltic 46, Beresford 34

Belle Fourche 52, Hill City 50

Brandon Valley 58, Rapid City Stevens 57

Burke 51, Kimball/White Lake 49

Garretson 56, Tri-Valley 54

Harrisburg 61, Pierre 46

Mitchell Christian 48, Iroquois 19

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 53, Gregory 28

New Underwood 54, Edgemont 34

Sioux Falls Christian 61, Lennox 35

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 62, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51

Sturgis Brown 62, Douglas 35

Timber Lake 62, Lemmon 45

Vermillion 60, Bon Homme 38

Viborg-Hurley 55, Freeman 36

Watertown 33, Sioux Falls Lincoln 30

Waverly-South Shore 54, Wilmot 23

Winner 74, Wagner 27

Yankton 53, Spearfish 35

Gillette Tournament=

St. Thomas More 49, Cody, Wyo. 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hay Springs, Neb. vs. Lakota Tech, ppd. to Jan 26th.

