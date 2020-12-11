Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Central 56, Brookings 37
Aberdeen Roncalli 63, Deuel 54
Baltic 48, Beresford 42
Belle Fourche 60, Hill City 38
Brandon Valley 58, Rapid City Stevens 57
Canistota 83, Centerville 39
Dakota Valley 66, Tea Area 55
DeSmet 63, Deubrook 24
Dell Rapids 62, West Central 42
Flandreau 75, Chester 53
Gregory 65, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 64
Hanson 63, Ethan 42
Harding County 75, Newell 24
Harrisburg 45, Pierre 43
Lemmon 41, Timber Lake 36
Mitchell Christian 49, Iroquois 6
New Underwood 65, Edgemont 60
Redfield 54, Tiospa Zina Tribal 53
Vermillion 77, Bon Homme 25
Viborg-Hurley 72, Freeman 17
Watertown 63, Sioux Falls Lincoln 56
Waverly-South Shore 30, Wilmot 22
White River 74, Jones County 37
Gillette Tournament=
St. Thomas More 61, Cody, Wyo. 28
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Central 64, Brookings 30
Aberdeen Roncalli 55, Deuel 15
Alcester-Hudson 58, Gayville-Volin 43
Arlington 54, Colman-Egan 20
Baltic 46, Beresford 34
Belle Fourche 52, Hill City 50
Brandon Valley 58, Rapid City Stevens 57
Burke 51, Kimball/White Lake 49
Garretson 56, Tri-Valley 54
Harrisburg 61, Pierre 46
Mitchell Christian 48, Iroquois 19
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 53, Gregory 28
New Underwood 54, Edgemont 34
Sioux Falls Christian 61, Lennox 35
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 62, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51
Sturgis Brown 62, Douglas 35
Timber Lake 62, Lemmon 45
Vermillion 60, Bon Homme 38
Viborg-Hurley 55, Freeman 36
Watertown 33, Sioux Falls Lincoln 30
Waverly-South Shore 54, Wilmot 23
Winner 74, Wagner 27
Yankton 53, Spearfish 35
Gillette Tournament=
St. Thomas More 49, Cody, Wyo. 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hay Springs, Neb. vs. Lakota Tech, ppd. to Jan 26th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/