Guns allowed in Custer County Courthouse for now

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) — The Custer County Commission has agreed to continue allowing members of the public to carry guns into the county courthouse — at least until January when the state Supreme Court is expected to review the issue. The commission voted 3-1 last month to allow county workers and the public to carry guns into the courthouse and administration building, but judges opposed the ordinance, citing safety risks. Custer County doesn’t have to worry about jury trials for now since COVID-19 has paused the proceedings across the 7th Circuit, which includes Custer, Pennington, Fall River and Oglala Lakota counties. That order expires Dec. 31.