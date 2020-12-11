Hanukkah celebrations begin in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Monday marks the first full day of Hanukkah.

The Jewish holiday, known also as the Festival of Lights, lasts eight days.

Each day, one candle is lit on the menorah, until all eight are lit.

It represents the eight days the lantern burned in the temple during the ancient war of Greeks and the victorious Maccabees. It is said there was only enough oil to burn for one day.

Rabbi Guy Greene with Congregation Beth Shalom said the holiday provides light during a dark time of year.

"The word Hanukkah comes from the word hanukkat ha-bayit, the rededication of the temple. So over centuries, we rededicate that idea of religious freedom in synogogues throughout the world," said the Rabbi.

Congregation Beth Shalom is having Zoom Shabbats during the pandemic.