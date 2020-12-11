Light mixed precipitation in southern Siouxland Friday

**Winter Weather Advisory for Burt, Harrison and Shelby Counties from 9 AM Friday to noon Saturday**



The system that we have been tracking over the last week finally moves through the Midwest today and it will bring light to moderate snow to areas along and south of Highway 20.



During the daytime hours some mixing may take place at times.



Initially, the warm ground temperatures should melt anything that hits the roads but some slushy accumulation will become possible by the afternoon and evening hours, especially near Denison and Tekamah.



Temperatures throughout the area will be steady in the 30s with breezy northwest winds.



The light snow continues in southern Siouxland through the evening and into the night and that is when the bulk of accumulation will take place.



Accumulations will be in the 1 to 3 inch range along the Highway 30 corridor with less as you move north and west.



More details on what to expect with this system and how the weekend looks on News 4 at Noon.