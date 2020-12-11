MercyOne Siouxland raising minimum wage to $15 per hour

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City is raising its minimum wage to $15 per hour.

According to a release from MercyOne, this will take effect for employees on Dec. 20.

“Investment in our colleagues is part of our continual efforts to offer equitable and market-competitive pay and benefits for our staff, as we build a strong future together. We deeply appreciate the valuable contribution our colleagues make to our patients, colleagues and community of MercyOne," said MercyOne Western Iowa Region President Beth Hughes. "Their contributions have always been immense, but nothing has done more to highlight their importance than COVID-19."

MercyOne officials say employees in environmental services, nutritional care and other support services are the ones most likely to be impacted by this change.

The Medical Center announced a new minimum wage of $15.50 for nursing assistants last month.