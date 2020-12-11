New Directed Health Measures to take effect on Saturday in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced that the state is moving from the “orange” to “yellow” phase of its coronavirus pandemic response plan.

As a result, Nebraska is issuing new Directed Health Measures that take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 12. State officials say the new DHMs change some of the restrictions put in place to help manage the coronavirus pandemic.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, protecting Nebraska’s hospitals has been the ‘north star’ guiding our strategic response to the coronavirus,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Coronavirus hospitalizations have decreased from where they were three weeks ago. As a result, we’re updating the State’s DHMs in keeping with our pandemic plan. The virus is still present in our communities, and we all need to continue using the tools we have to slow its spread. I especially urge Nebraskans to be mindful of at-risk loved ones when making plans to celebrate the holidays. Let’s all take personal responsibility to stay healthy and keep Nebraska headed in the right direction.”

Nebraska’s pandemic response plan links COVID-19 restrictions to the percentage of staffed hospital beds in Nebraska filled by coronavirus patients. As of Dec. 11, that percentage is below 20%, which is the threshold for the state moving to the “yellow” phase of its pandemic plan.

Moving from the “orange” to “yellow” phase involves the following DHM changes:

Fan attendance at extracurricular activities, both for schools and clubs, is no longer limited to household members of participants.

Parties at restaurants and bars remain limited to groups of 8 or less. Individuals must still be seated unless ordering food, using the restroom, or playing games. But groups no longer have to be separated by 6-feet of space.

The maximum capacity for indoor gathering s goes from 25% to 50%.

goes from 25% to 50%. Masks are recommended, rather than required, for establishments such as childcare centers, salons, barbershops, massage therapists and body art studios.

are recommended, rather than required, for establishments such as childcare centers, salons, barbershops, massage therapists and body art studios. Elective surgeries can resume as long as a hospital keeps 10% of its capacity available to treat coronavirus patients.

A chart comparing the color-coded phases of Nebraska's pandemic response plan can be viewed here.