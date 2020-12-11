No. 8 Creighton uses 2nd-half surge, puts away Huskers 98-74

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Zegarowski scored 22 points, Denzel Mahoney had 20 and No. 8 Creighton used a big run in the second half to pull away and beat Nebraska 98-74. The Bluejays weren’t sharp early but went on a powerful dunk- and 3-pointer-filled 30-7 surge after halftime to bounce back from their one-point loss at No. 5 Kansas on Tuesday. Creighton has won eight of nine against the Cornhuskers and lead the series 28-26. Teddy Allen led Nebraska with 26 points, Trey McGowens had 15 and Dalano Banton added 12.