Providence Medical Center prepares for COVID-19 vaccine

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - Providence Medical Center in Wayne, Nebraska is preparing to distribute the Moderna vaccine once it is released.

The hospital has been working round the clock during the pandemic, helping the people of their health district fight COVID-19.

Nicole Haglund, the chief nursing officer at the hospital says they are ready to go and have a plan for distribution.

"We already have our staff tiered out to fill in those phases that they're issuing as far as healthcare personnel being in Phase 1A so we already have that list and we're ready to go," said Haglund.

Haglund added that Providence Medical Center will also be able to issue vaccines through their retail pharmacy. She also said that the local health department has asked them to work with local EMS workers to also give them their vaccinations.