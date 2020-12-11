SCAM ALERT: Local health officials warn of vaccine scam targeting elderly

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Siouxlanders are being warned about another COVID-19 scam, this time about the vaccine.

Siouxland District Health Department is warning area residents about a scam call asking for money to reserve a COVID vaccine, after receiving reports from people in Woodbury County.

The caller is targeting the elderly, asking for credit card information to reserve a spot at the top of the vaccine list.

The health department said this is not real, and you cannot pay to get the vaccine before others.

"The COVID-19 vaccine is considered a federal asset therefore it should be free. There should be no charge to the recipients of it, there should be no indication of a charge. In fact, what we're looking at, is if there's any billing it goes through a separate source on the vaccine site, and there should not even be a co-pay. These scammers are just looking to take advantage of these vulnerable populations," said Kevin Grieme with the Siouxland District Health Department.

Grieme said if you receive this call, do not give out any personal information and to make your local law enforcement aware.