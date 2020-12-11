Skip to Content

Sibley-Ocheyedan girls appear in state basketball rankings after 4-0 start

sibley-girls-20
Sibley-Ocheyedan is ranked 14th in Class 2A after a 4-0 start.

It's been 24 years since Sibley-Ocheyedan won a girls state basketball championship. The Generals are off to a great start this season and cracked the state rankings this week.

Sibley-Ocheyedan jumped into the class 2A rankings at number-14. The Generals are hoping to win their fifth straight game to start the season at MOC-Floyd Valley.

Sibley-Ocheyedan's last winning season came back in 2013-14 when they went 16-6. Since then, the Generals highest win total was last year with eight.
Just two seasons ago, Sibley-Ocheyedan didn't win a game, finishing 0-22.

The Generals are off to a hot start this year. Two of the their four wins have been by double-digits, including a 41-point win over Okoboji on Tuesday night.

"It took us a while to get into system and we're still getting in system," said head coach Steve Kellen. "I feel like the kids have embraced that. We are a work in progress. They stay late, they come early. They want to be good and they're going to put that time in to be good."

Brad Pautsch

