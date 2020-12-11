Sioux City schools report 12 positive cases among students, 6 school buildings reporting cases

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Community School District has released its weekly report, and this week they're reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases in local schools.

According to the district, there were 12 reports of positive COVID-19 cases from students that attended school between Dec. 7 and Dec. 11. No cases were reported among staff.

Contact tracing has been done for these latest cases in conjunction with the Siouxland District Health Department. No other additional information has been provided about these individual cases.

During the week of Dec. 7, no classes were moved to emergency response virtual learning.

The district website says the following buildings reported positive COVID-19 cases for the week of Dec. 7.

East High School

East Middle School

Liberty Elementary

Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary

Leeds Elementary

North High School

At this time, officials are not releasing how many positive cases each building reported.